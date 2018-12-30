  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Head-coaches-in-waiting Taylor, Flores focused on Super Bowl

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:38am
Taylor, pictured left and Flores pictured right.

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor isn’t allowed to talk about what will happen next week after the Los Angeles Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl is over and the Cincinnati Bengals hire their next head coach.

Brian Flores, the New England Patriots’ unofficial defensive coordinator, says it would be disrespectful for him to discuss what’s going on with his own career until next week, when the Miami Dolphins make their own head coaching hire.

