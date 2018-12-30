  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Falcons' Garland wins Salute To Service Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:35am
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons guard Ben Garland has won the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.

Garland was recognized Wednesday by the league and USAA for his exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community. He will be recognized on Saturday night during NFL Honors, the prime-time TV show in which The Associated Press presents its individual awards for the 2018 season.

