› Home ›
Intelligence heads list North Korea, not border, as threat to U.S.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:33am
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, U.S. intelligence agencies told Congress on Tuesday that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal, that the Islamic State group remains a threat and that the Iran nuclear deal is working. The chiefs made no mention of a crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border for which Trump has considered declaring a national emergency.
Their analysis stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s almost singular focus on security gaps at the border as the biggest threat facing the United States.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos