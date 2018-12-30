› Home ›
The 4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week is Daisy.
Daisy is a young female terrier mix that has been spayed.
Daisy plays well with other dogs and is friendly to children of all ages.
4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Road and can be reached by phone at
318-251-3647.
Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
