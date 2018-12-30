  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

4 Paws Rescue - Pet of the Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:17am
in
lifestyles pet.jpg
Submitted photo

The 4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week is Daisy.

Daisy is a young female terrier mix that has been spayed.

Daisy plays well with other dogs and is friendly to children of all ages.

4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Road and can be reached by phone at
318-251-3647.

Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share