  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Rams participate in reading program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:15am
in
lifestyles.jpg
Photo submitted by STANLEY WATTS

Seventeen I.A. Lewis students participated in the Louisiana Reading Association Young Author’s Contest. Kneeling on the front row, Goodness Agbelusi, Spencer Johnson, Z’Ricko Clemons. Standing, from the left, Sydney Moss, Brittany Gutierrez, Trinity Conley, Nan McJamerson, Liana Valle, Jamyra Hawthorne, Amarion Rushing and Alaysia Taylor Bragg. Other young authors not photographed include Makayla Abney, Garner Allen, Daniel Johnson, Sariah Johnson, Emily Moore, Lexi Revels and Lydia Watts.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share