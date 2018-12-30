› Home ›
Rams participate in reading program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:15am
Seventeen I.A. Lewis students participated in the Louisiana Reading Association Young Author’s Contest. Kneeling on the front row, Goodness Agbelusi, Spencer Johnson, Z’Ricko Clemons. Standing, from the left, Sydney Moss, Brittany Gutierrez, Trinity Conley, Nan McJamerson, Liana Valle, Jamyra Hawthorne, Amarion Rushing and Alaysia Taylor Bragg. Other young authors not photographed include Makayla Abney, Garner Allen, Daniel Johnson, Sariah Johnson, Emily Moore, Lexi Revels and Lydia Watts.
