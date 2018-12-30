  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Upstate governor? It's been a while

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:10am
Nancy Bergeron
It’s been 32 years since north Louisiana could lay claim to the Governor’s Mansion.

That’s when Buddy Roemer won by default after former Gov. Edwin Edwards, Roemer’s 1987 runoff opponent, withdrew from the race, thereby ceding the state’s highest office to the third-term congressman from Bossier City.

Former state Sen. Randy Ewing, of Quitman, tried to bring the governorship back into upstate hands in 2003 but failed to make the runoff.

