Movies shine for Lincoln
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:07am
Don’t be surprised if someday the sidewalk along downtown Ruston’s historic Park Avenue becomes the city’s own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Yep, Ruston and Lincoln Parish are now officially part of the Louisiana film industry. They’ve has been added to the list of designated filming locations for the Louisiana Film Prize, a short-film competition that awards $50,000 to the winning director.
