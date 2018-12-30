  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Movies shine for Lincoln

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:07am
in

Don’t be surprised if someday the sidewalk along downtown Ruston’s historic Park Avenue becomes the city’s own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yep, Ruston and Lincoln Parish are now officially part of the Louisiana film industry. They’ve has been added to the list of designated filming locations for the Louisiana Film Prize, a short-film competition that awards $50,000 to the winning director.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share