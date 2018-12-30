  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech sweeps weekly state hoops honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:06am
in
Bulldogs, Techsters both face Florida Atlantic on Thursday
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Left: Louisiana Tech junior guard DeQuan Bracey (4) averaged 21 points in the last two wins for the Bulldogs to earn Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week accolades. Leader file photo Right: Lady Techsters senior guard Kierra Anthony (4) averaged 28.5 points in the last two games for Louisiana Tech and has been named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for those efforts.

Louisiana Tech hit the daily double for Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week awards Monday as Bulldog DaQuan Bracey and Lady Techster Kierra Anthony were each honored.

Bracey was a driving force in the two Louisiana Tech wins last week over league-leader Marshall and preseason favorite Western Kentucky.

The junior guard led the Bulldogs in scoring in both victories, averaging 21.0 points per game while also totaling 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to help Tech improve to a perfect 12-0 slate at home this season.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share