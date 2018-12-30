› Home ›
Tech sweeps weekly state hoops honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:06am
Bulldogs, Techsters both face Florida Atlantic on Thursday
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech hit the daily double for Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week awards Monday as Bulldog DaQuan Bracey and Lady Techster Kierra Anthony were each honored.
Bracey was a driving force in the two Louisiana Tech wins last week over league-leader Marshall and preseason favorite Western Kentucky.
The junior guard led the Bulldogs in scoring in both victories, averaging 21.0 points per game while also totaling 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to help Tech improve to a perfect 12-0 slate at home this season.
