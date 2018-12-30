› Home ›
Tornado hits Havana; Cuban president says 3 dead, 172 hurt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:13am
HAVANA (AP) — A tornado and pounding rains smashed into Cuba’s capital overnight, toppling trees, bending power poles and flinging shards of metal roofing through the air as the storm cut a path of destruction across eastern Havana.
Power was cut to many areas and President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday at least three people were killed and 172 injured.
Julio Menendez, a 33-year-old restaurant worker, said his neighborhood in Havana’s 10 de Octubre municipality looked “like a horror movie.”
