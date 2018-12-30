  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Louisiana murder suspect caught at grandma’s Virginia home

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:11am
GONZALES (AP) — A 21-year-old man suspected of killing his parents and three other people — including a girl he was dating — was arrested Sunday when he drove up with a gun to his grandmother’s house in Virginia, a sheriff said.

On Saturday, Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people — the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and father — in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish before taking her father’s pickup truck, driving to neighboring Ascension Parish, and shooting his parents, according to authorities.

