2018 record year for shipping containers at Port of New Orleans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:10am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Port of New Orleans says it has a new shipping container high mark.
In the year 2018 the equivalent of more than 591,000 20-foot- containers moved through the city’s shipping channels.
The port’s previous record was nearly 525,500 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, set in 2015.
A port news release says last year’s total was more than 12 percent above 2017’s.
The port said Thursday that, with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and operator Seacor AMH, it is growing the nation’s largest container-on-barge service.
