Energy company expanding in Louisiana, to create 150 jobs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:09am
in
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A Louisiana energy services firm is increasing its footprint at a local port, a move expected to create 150 new jobs over five years.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Bagwell Energy Services intends a $2.5 million expansion at its Port of Delcambre fabrication center in Iberia Parish.
The expansion will service the chemical manufacturing and liquefied natural gas processing industries, in addition to other oil and gas customers.
