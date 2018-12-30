› Home ›
UK leader under new pressure to secure EU Brexit concessions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:09am
LONDON (AP) — Pro-Brexit British lawmakers were mounting a campaign Monday to rescue Prime Minister Theresa May’s rejected European Union divorce deal in a parliamentary showdown, as major retailers warned the U.K. could face food shortages if it leaves the bloc without an agreement.
Lawmakers threw out May’s Brexit deal two weeks ago and will debate and vote Tuesday on competing plans for what to do next. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, with or without a deal.
