› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:04am
in
Overserved party guest hides mishap on sofa under pillows
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: We need some advice. Recently we hosted our annual holiday party and invited all of our neighbors and friends.
Our invitation stated that the party would run between 5 and 11:30 so our guests could also attend other parties that might be going on at the same time.
As our party was winding down, it was noticed that one of our guests — who had been at a previous party — had wet themselves on our sofa and covered the spot up with throw pillows.
We served wine, punch, etc. at our party, but this couple arrived pretty tipsy already.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos