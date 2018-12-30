› Home ›
Library to host discussion on Holocaust and genocide
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:03am
in
Starla Gatson
In conjunction with the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Lincoln Parish Library will host “How We Commit and Confront Holocaust and Genocide” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the library’s events center.
The discussion, which is free and open to the public, will be led by Michael Savage. Savage, an adjunct history professor at Louisiana Delta Community College, received his academic degrees in England and has researched, written and lectured extensively on the Holocaust.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos