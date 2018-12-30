  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 6:13pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Submitting to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump agreed to a deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.

Standing alone in the Rose Garden, Trump said he would sign legislation funding shuttered agencies until Feb. 15 and try again to persuade lawmakers to finance his long-sought wall. The deal he reached with congressional leaders contains no new money for the wall.

