Dubach discusses water meter upgrades, ballpark
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/26/2019 - 6:11pm
Caleb Daniel
The town of Dubach has begun the process of upgrading its system of water meters, but citizens will not see a change being made quite yet.
Using two state water grants, the town council agreed Tuesday to begin purchasing Kamstrup ultrasonic drive-by water meters, though enough meters for the whole town could not be purchased at once. Mayor Mary Claire Smith said Thursday the hope is the new meters will increase revenue and accountability by providing more accurate and consistent readings.
