Ruston to host workshop on ‘smart growth’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/26/2019 - 6:09pm
Leader News Service
The city of Ruston is partnering with representatives of Smart Growth America to offer a free, grant-funded technical assistance program in September.
The program, made possible through a Rural Community Development Initiative Grant awarded to Smart Growth America by the United States Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development, seeks to develop local planning solutions that help communities grow in ways that benefit families and businesses, while protecting the environment and preserving a sense of place.
