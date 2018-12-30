› Home ›
Sheriff announces retirement
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/26/2019 - 6:08pm
Race for Mike Stone’s successor gearing up
Nancy Bergeron
Longtime Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone is retiring.
Stone, 66, announced his decision Thursday night in a private meeting with Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office employees.
“After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to retire at the end of this term on June 30, 2020,” Stone said in a statement released after the departmental meeting. “Serving the people of Lincoln Parish has been a tremendous honor.”
