› Home ›
Saying goodbye with one final column
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 6:03pm
in
Joe Bleich
Thank you.
Over time dating back to the 1990s, I’ve had the privilege of writing this column and sharing with you the reader. Today’s column is my last.
There are so many I wish to thank for this joy in writing.
Before that, and lest anyone jumps to any inaccurate conclusion, this decision is of my own choosing. There are several reasons to end this journey, none of which involve health.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos