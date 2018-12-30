› Home ›
The highs and lows of being a Who Dat
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 6:01pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
I don’t want to feel that high again. Because you first have to get incredibly low in order to feel something, — anything — that intensely.
Let me explain. Admittedly, I was devastated by the end of last weekend’s New Orleans Saints game. I went home and straight to bed after seeing it. I thought the playoff loss to the Vikings a year ago would be one of the worst things I ever had to endure.
As it so often does, life taught me I needed to think again.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos