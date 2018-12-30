› Home ›
If you can’t trust the infomercials, who can you trust?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 5:56pm
in
Jeremy Asher
There are many aspects of being a parent that I thoroughly enjoy.
Spending time with my kids playing football, going on a nature walk, or simply taking in a TV show while sitting on the couch – these are some of the sweetest times! But I have noticed something that troubles me deeply.
You see, there are certain commercials that come on that show videos of a wonder-product performing some feat with “too good to be true” ease.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos