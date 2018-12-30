  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

If you can’t trust the infomercials, who can you trust?

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 5:56pm
in
Jeremy Asher
Asher, Jemery.jpg

There are many aspects of being a parent that I thoroughly enjoy.

Spending time with my kids playing football, going on a nature walk, or simply taking in a TV show while sitting on the couch – these are some of the sweetest times! But I have noticed something that troubles me deeply.

You see, there are certain commercials that come on that show videos of a wonder-product performing some feat with “too good to be true” ease.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share