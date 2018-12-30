Dissension in Dubach
DUBACH — The town of Dubach held its first regular town hall meeting of the year Tuesday, a meeting that featured a lengthy agenda made even more lengthy by numerous points of contention between the town’s new mayor and returning council members.
It was Mayor Mary Claire Smith’s first regular meeting in office, as well as the first for new council members Debbie Key and Pam Freeman.
Freeman will serve as a temporary replacement to fill the council seat of Mary Billberry, who had resigned for medical reasons, until an election can be held to fill the seat later this year.
Returning to the town council were Ruby Key Dawson, Evelyn Graham and Monique Roberts.
Dawson and Graham voiced opposition to Smith’s recommendations several times throughout the meeting and attempted to resolve multiple agenda items in ways opposite of Smith.
One such item was a reading of Smith’s new procedures for how items are to be placed on the monthly agenda moving forward.
Instead of calling in a topic or visitor to be placed on the agenda, as had been the procedure, Smith said submissions must now come in written form three business days prior to a meeting and must and include a detailed explanation of what will be discussed.
“My understanding is that people have called in requesting to be on the agenda and just said a topic, for instance, without explaining why they want to talk, what it’s about, or why it’s being brought up,” she said.
“There are issues that are brought to the mayor to be placed on the agenda that can be handled outside of the town council meeting. Not everything that’s brought up has to handled at the town council meeting.”
While Smith said the council was simply being notified of this change, Graham and Dawson moved to reject the new procedures and return to the previous method.
Much discussion ensued.
“This is kind of hard, because when you have people with complaints, you don’t always have time to write out a form,” Graham said. “When you get caught up in this time thing, a lot of things that need to be handled won’t be handled, and we only have 12 months to handle them. Not everybody is going to have the time.”
Freeman said the council needs to be open to new ideas.
“She is the mayor,” she said. “She’s not trying to anything to harm anybody. This is the way she wants to do it, so that’s the way we need to listen. We can’t get stuck in a rut and never change simply because we’ve never done something before.”
As Dawson, Graham and Roberts attempted to move forward with a vote to reject the procedures, Smith interjected.
“This is not an issue to be tabled, voted on, or motioned,” she said. “It’s a new procedure that I’ve done.”
Dawson begged to differ.
“You can’t tell us how to run our council meeting,” she said. “You can’t do that.”
According to the Lawrason Act that governs many municipalities in Louisiana, including Dubach, apparently the mayor can generally “do that.”
“The general precept under Lawrason is the mayor has exclusive control over the agenda,” said Karen White, executive counsel at the Louisiana Municipal Association. “The only caveat is that the council by unanimous vote at an open meeting may add something to the agenda, though this is not a favored solution.”
White went on to say that this is only the base guideline under Lawrason, and municipalities may have ordinances that change the nuances of this authority.
Town Clerk Pamela Spillers said Dubach has no such ordinance on record.
Shopping cart
Latest Videos