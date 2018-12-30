  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech opens curtains for ‘On the Verge’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:10am
in
Kacey Richard
news1.jpg
Pictured from left to right are Jacey Rae Russell as Fanny, Tia René Williams as Mary and Blair O’Blanc as Alex during Tuesday’s production of “On the Verge; or The Geography of Yearning” at Stone Theatre.

The arts are alive in Lincoln Parish and taking a friend or family member to a local production is a great way to spark some creativity.

Tuesday evening the Louisiana Tech Department of Theatre pulled back the curtains for opening night of the winter quarter production of “On the Verge; or The Geography of Yearning” written by Eric Overmyer.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share