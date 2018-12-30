› Home ›
Los Angeles teachers return to classes after reaching deal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:09am
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers returned to work Wednesday after voting to ratify a contract, ending a six-day strike at the nation’s second-largest district.
“Great! It can’t be better!” said Helen Han, a kindergarten Mandarin language teacher in Chinatown. “I wasn’t really worried because the parents were totally behind us.”
Her colleague, third-grade teacher Van Morales, said it was a joy to go back to her students.
“It’s missed time that we need to make up,” she said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos