Brown sparks Bearcats’ win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:08am
Cedar Creek wins, Lincoln Prep falls in Class 1A action
T. Scott Boatright
LaDerrick Brown poured in 18 points Tuesday night to help lead Ruston High School to a District 2-5A win over Alexandria Senior High School 50-40 at the RHS Boys Gym.

Ruston’s Ray Parker double-doubled with 11 points and 10 rebounds while DaLond Milbrook and Jordan Williams provided defensive pressure for the Bearcats with three steals each.

The Bearcats resume District 2-5A play on Friday as they play at West Monroe.

Cedar Creek 55, OCS 51

