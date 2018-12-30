› Home ›
Lady Panthers fall to J-Hodge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:07am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Jonesboro Hodge started strong and never let up Tuesday night as the Lady Tiger topped Lincoln Prep in District 1-1A action at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Auniyah Rhone led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Tiyan Heard chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Lincoln Prep, which also got six points and six rebounds from Niketra Carey.
The Lady Panthers are now 10-10 overall and 5-2 in District 1-1A.
Ruston 45, Pineville 42
Cedar Creek 59, OCS 35
