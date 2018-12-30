  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters on road to play at Marshall

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:06am
in
Leader Sports Service

HUNTINGTON, W.V. — Louisiana Tech will embark on a two-game Conference USA road swing this weekend, starting with a match-up against Marshall at 5 p.m. today — Jan. 24 — at the Cam Henderson Center.

Tech (10-9, 2-4 C-USA) is coming off its most dominanating performances of the season in its 88-51 win over Charlotte Saturday.

•••

Dunkin’ Dogs to host game

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will play host to Marshall starting at 8 p.m. tonight — Jan. 24 — in a game that will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share