Men are abused, too
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:04am
I cannot tell a lie.
The truth is, when I think of domestic violence, my mind sees a man hurting a woman. To be fair, this is an accurate perception historically. Throughout the years since domestic violence statistics have been gathered, the vast majority of victims are women, and the vast majority of abusers are men.
But the newest statistics from the Center for Disease Control indicate that one in seven men will experience physical abuse by a female partner in his lifetime, as opposed to the one in three women who will be physically abused by a male partner.
