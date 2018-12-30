  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Episcopal Church elects vestry

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:03am
in
lifestyles.jpg

At the annual parish meeting, the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer elected vestry members for a three-year term. Pictured from the left, Joey Sutton; Butch Hightower, a newly elected senior warden; and Bill Hogan. Not pictured is Heath Hightower.

Also serving on the vestry are Chris Gantt, Fred King, Jennifer Patterson, Kenny Pepper and Christine Osafo.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share