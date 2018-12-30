› Home ›
Episcopal Church elects vestry
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/24/2019 - 10:03am
in
At the annual parish meeting, the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer elected vestry members for a three-year term. Pictured from the left, Joey Sutton; Butch Hightower, a newly elected senior warden; and Bill Hogan. Not pictured is Heath Hightower.
Also serving on the vestry are Chris Gantt, Fred King, Jennifer Patterson, Kenny Pepper and Christine Osafo.
