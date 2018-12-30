  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:19am
Nancy Bergeron

Ruston police continued their search Tuesday for a man suspected in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store located at 2800 South Vienna Ave.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Police Chief Steve Rogers said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s office before telling the two employees and one customer who came in the store to hide in the restroom for at least 10 minutes.

