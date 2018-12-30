› Home ›
Living in memory of MLK
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:18am
Smith challenges crowd at annual event
Caleb Daniel
As Bryant K. Smith stepped to the Ruston Civic Center podium at the Louisiana Tech University Office of Multicultural Affairs’ 16th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance Monday, he made a prediction.
“I’m going to demonstrate what it means to actualize a dream,” Smith said. “When we get to the end of my speech, I’m going to step from behind this podium, walk to the middle of the stage, and levitate off the ground for about three to five seconds.”
