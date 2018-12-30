  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Living in memory of MLK

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:18am
in
Smith challenges crowd at annual event
Caleb Daniel
PI 2.jpg
Leader photo by CALEB DANIEL - Author Bryant K. Smith, who runs Smith Consulting and Networking in South Carolina, served as keynote speaker at the Louisiana Tech University Office of Multicultural Affairs’ 16th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance Monday at the Ruston Civic Center.

As Bryant K. Smith stepped to the Ruston Civic Center podium at the Louisiana Tech University Office of Multicultural Affairs’ 16th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance Monday, he made a prediction.

“I’m going to demonstrate what it means to actualize a dream,” Smith said. “When we get to the end of my speech, I’m going to step from behind this podium, walk to the middle of the stage, and levitate off the ground for about three to five seconds.”

