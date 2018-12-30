› Home ›
Man linked to 4 killings suspected of being in U.S. illegally
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:09am
RENO, Nevada (AP) — Authorities investigating four recent Nevada killings say murder charges are pending against a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 20, was arrested Saturday in Carson City and is being held on possession of stolen property, burglary and immigration charges.
Authorities say they expect to file murder charges against him in the coming days in the shooting deaths of an elderly Reno couple and two women who lived near the town of Gardnerville.
