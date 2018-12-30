Girl power

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:07am
Elementary Student of the Year encourages girls to study math, science
Caleb Daniel
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series on Lincoln Parish’s Students of the Year.
Lincoln Parish Elementary Student of the Year Melissa Le believes kids shouldn’t limit themselves to one type of interest or activity because others may seem too “boyish” or “girly.”
“I think that girls sometimes don’t like math and science because they think it’s too boyish, so they steer away from it and just like language and social studies,” she said.
But Melissa, 10, doesn’t agree with this idea.
