Local education initiative impacts parish children
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:54am
Starla Gatson
Louisiana is ranked among the top 10 in the nation’s list of successful early childhood education policies.
Coming in at no. 8, the state was praised for its mandatory Quality Rating and Improvement System and management of five programs under one agency to serve children, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.
In addition to statewide programs, Louisiana is home to several regional early education programs, including Louisiana Tech University’s Education and Research in Children’s Health Center.
