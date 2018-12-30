› Home ›
COMMUNITY NEWS BRIEF
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:46am
United Way seeks local volunteers for financial fair
Leader News Service
United Way of Northeast Louisiana has volunteer opportunities available for those interested in helping Lincoln Parish High School students learn money management.
The Dollars & $ense Reality Fair, is a financial education simulation during which high school students actively learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving, and spending.
This free enriching simulation will be held at the Ruston Civic Center from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for students currently engaged in a relevant civics, business or finance curriculum.
