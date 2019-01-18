› Home ›
Jackson Parish rape suspect jailed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:20pm
in
Investigation uncovered complaints against victim in Lincoln Parish
Nancy Bergeron
A tip received by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Ruston man on a list of charges stemming from the alleged kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Jackson Parish.
Desmond Brewster, of 1301 Davis Blvd., in Ruston, was arrested Wednesday through the joint efforts of Jackson Parish and Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies, along with Ruston city police.
