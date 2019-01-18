  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Jackson Parish rape suspect jailed

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:20pm
in
Investigation uncovered complaints against victim in Lincoln Parish
Nancy Bergeron
PI 3 MUG.jpg

A tip received by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Ruston man on a list of charges stemming from the alleged kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Jackson Parish.

Desmond Brewster, of 1301 Davis Blvd., in Ruston, was arrested Wednesday through the joint efforts of Jackson Parish and Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies, along with Ruston city police.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share