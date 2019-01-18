  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Parish school SRO plan maxed out

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:15pm
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Taff Watts, left, school resource officer at Simsboro School, consults with guidance counselor Monika Locke.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Taff Watts doesn’t have typical days.

Sometimes he plays kickball. Sometimes he helps untangle the car line. Sometimes he just sort of happens to appear when teenagers — or parents — tempers appear on the verge of escalation.

But all the time he’s watching, listening and making rounds to help keep Simsboro School safe.

Watts is a school resource officer. SROs are career law enforcement officers assigned to a community-policing oriented role working with one or more schools.

