  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Junior High Student of the Year keeps her eye on the future

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:11pm
in
Caleb Daniel
PI.jpg
Leader photo by CALEB DANIEL - Lincoln Parish Middle/Junior High School Student of the Year Rosie Shultz poses with Ruston Junior High School Teacher of the Year Zandria Guidry Monday at the school district’s awards gala.

Rosie Shultz took home district Student of the Year honors Monday at the Lincoln Parish Schools awards gala, but despite such accolades she is determined to fix her focus beyond herself.

“Some of the things that are most important to me are other people,” she said. “I like focusing on making the world a better place for others so everyone can live a happy life.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share