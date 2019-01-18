› Home ›
Junior High Student of the Year keeps her eye on the future
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:11pm
Caleb Daniel
Rosie Shultz took home district Student of the Year honors Monday at the Lincoln Parish Schools awards gala, but despite such accolades she is determined to fix her focus beyond herself.
“Some of the things that are most important to me are other people,” she said. “I like focusing on making the world a better place for others so everyone can live a happy life.”
