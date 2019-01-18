› Home ›
Officer who killed teen used racial slurs, excessive force
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:07pm
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Several black motorists testified Friday that the white officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald used racial slurs and excessive force during traffic stops in the years before the 2014 killing that was captured on a shocking dashcam video.
Jason Van Dyke was in court to be sentenced for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet he fired. He faces at least several years in prison, if not decades, after being convicted in October.
