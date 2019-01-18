› Home ›
Feds confirm jailed Iranian TV anchor not charged with crime
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:03pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials confirmed Friday that a prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television was jailed in the U.S. as a material witness and has not been charged with any crime, according to court papers.
Marzieh Hashemi has appeared twice before a U.S. district judge in Washington and has been appointed an attorney. U.S. government officials expect her to be released immediately after her testimony before a grand jury.
