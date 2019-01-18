› Home ›
Laissez les bon temps rouler
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 7:01pm
Amanda Quimby Carrier
It’s time to laissez les bon temps rouler in Ruston. The Krewe of Allegro invites you to celebrate Louisiana’s favorite time of year with the Mardi Gras Ball & Silent Auction on Feb. 23.
The event is in its 20th year and going strong as Ruston’s social event of the season.
Don’t miss this evening out with dinner, dancing and supporting the arts culture of the area.
The ball will be held at 7 p.m. at the Ruston Civic Center.
Live music will be provided by the Jukebox Boomers playing all the favorite tunes throughout the decades.
