Grace UMC Preschool

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 6:51pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Pictured from left to right are Maverick Smith, Sylvie Thompson, Jacob Jones, Ryder Jones, Caleb Tipton, Clover Thompson, author Marianna Almeida, Claire Leachman, Piper Pierce and Sarah Peters.

At Grace, we know the impact reading has on young children, and we take every chance given to make reading an enjoyable experience. What better way to do that than a visit from a local author. Our students enjoyed a visit with Marianna Almeida, author of “I Love You to the North Pole and Back.” We would like to thank her for reading her book, about a bear who learns just how much he is loved, to the children of Grace.

