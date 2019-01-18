› Home ›
Grace UMC Preschool
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 6:51pm
Leader News Service
At Grace, we know the impact reading has on young children, and we take every chance given to make reading an enjoyable experience. What better way to do that than a visit from a local author. Our students enjoyed a visit with Marianna Almeida, author of “I Love You to the North Pole and Back.” We would like to thank her for reading her book, about a bear who learns just how much he is loved, to the children of Grace.
