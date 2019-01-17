  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Rolling Stones slated to headline 50th Jazz Fest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:22am
Rolling Stones

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has got satisfaction: The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary festival.

Organizers on Tuesday confirmed reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play. Also headlining the 8-day event, which runs April 25-28 and May 2-5, are Katy Perry, the Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Pitbull, Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aaron Neville and gospel great Shirley Caesar.

“Fifty years is very rare and to be here, still, just as strong, just as relevant is amazing,” festival producer Quint Davis said.

