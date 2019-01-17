› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:16am
Bargain hunter’s bragging tires her friend
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend I’ll call Rose who likes to brag about how cheap she is.
Sometimes when we’re talking, she will interrupt me and ask, “How do you like my pants? I got them for a dollar at a yard sale.” Or she’ll say, “I got them for free.”
Rose likes to draw attention to herself every time she wears something new by asking how I like it.
Then she will tell me where she got it and how much it cost. I couldn’t be less interested, and I’m tired of hearing about her tacky, cheap clothes.
