Elder abuse: It’s real, know the signs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:13am
Donna Bernard
Its hard to imagine that during the last month while most were enjoying Christmas and New Year’s festivities some have not enjoyed their family.

In fact, some have been hurt by family members or those that are charged with taking care of them.

In the United States, 1 of 10 people over the age of 60 have been the victim of elder abuse, reports the AARP, a popular national elder advocacy group.

