› Home ›
The best and brightest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:06am
in
Lincoln Parish schools boast some truly excellent minds on both sides of the desk, and Monday the very best of the best were recognized at the Student and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala.
Around 30 community stakeholders went through a week-long process of judging school-level candidates by reviewing everything from student portfolios, writing samples, interviews, teacher applications, videos and more to come up with seven district winners.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos