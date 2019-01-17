› Home ›
Lincoln Prep tourney to honor Willis Reed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:05am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — In a small city that has produced a significant number of renowned basketball players, Willis Reed is almost unarguably the best ever to hoop it up in Grambling.
In honor of the NBA Hall of Famer, The Grambling Legends, Inc., will present the first Willis Reed Basketball Classic Friday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers will host the classic in honor of the two-time NBA Champion, NBA Hall of Famer, Grambling Legends Hall of Famer and Grambling alumnus.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos