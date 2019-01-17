  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lincoln Prep tourney to honor Willis Reed

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:05am
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports1.jpg
Leader file photo - Willis Reed signed this Wheaties box emblazoned with his image for outdoors writer Glynn Harris of Ruston.

GRAMBLING — In a small city that has produced a significant number of renowned basketball players, Willis Reed is almost unarguably the best ever to hoop it up in Grambling.
In honor of the NBA Hall of Famer, The Grambling Legends, Inc., will present the first Willis Reed Basketball Classic Friday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers will host the classic in honor of the two-time NBA Champion, NBA Hall of Famer, Grambling Legends Hall of Famer and Grambling alumnus.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share