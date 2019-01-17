› Home ›
Techsters to host Monarchs in C-USA showdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/17/2019 - 8:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
One of the most storied rivalries in the history of women’s basketball will write another chapter when Louisiana Tech hosts Old Dominion Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The game has a Red Tag-Red Out promotion attached to it as fans wearing red can purchase discounted tickets, including $6 general admission (blue seats) and $10 reserved tickets (red section). Discounted tickets can only be purchased at the doors of the TAC Thursday (doors open at 5 p.m.).
