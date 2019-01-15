› Home ›
Kidnapping suspect watched girl get on school bus
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:59am
in
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Wisconsin couple, kidnapping their teenage daughter and holding her captive for three months decided to abduct the girl after spotting her getting on a school bus, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day when he stopped behind a school bus and watched 13-year-old Jayme Closs get on.
At that moment, he said, “he knew that was the girl he was going to take,” the complaint said. Police have said the two did not know each other.
