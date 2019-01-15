  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Kidnapping suspect watched girl get on school bus

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/15/2019 - 8:59am
in

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Wisconsin couple, kidnapping their teenage daughter and holding her captive for three months decided to abduct the girl after spotting her getting on a school bus, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day when he stopped behind a school bus and watched 13-year-old Jayme Closs get on.
At that moment, he said, “he knew that was the girl he was going to take,” the complaint said. Police have said the two did not know each other.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share